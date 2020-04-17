Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo in Erawan National Park, Thailand. This park, completely left in the wild, has 7 landings. Each landing has a waterfall. Some are high, others accessible to swimmers. The path to these waterfalls is not the easiest! The monkeys in freedom do not hesitate to approach you. They even try to steal your bags, glasses, hats, .... hoping to find food! The water in these waterfalls is transparent, turquoise and at a good bathing temperature. Given the difficulty of access to certain places , it is not always easy to go there with your photo bag, your tripod. It is hot and humid!

We were there as a family, and while my wife and my daughters were bathing, I left with our guide to the 7th waterfall, where there were no more people. it was not the most beautiful. In my opinion, this waterfall had an air of magic, magic and appeasement! I wanted to integrate it into its environment while thinking of my image composition, that we can see the lush vegetation.