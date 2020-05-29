All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The state flower of Texas is the Bluebonnet. During spring, there is a small window of time, typically in April, when these flowers are in full bloom. I drove about 60 miles to the city of Ennis which hosts an annual Bluebonnet festival to capture this image.

After driving around, i found a large open area with a carpet of these flowers. I intentionally softened the focus in order to get a more pleasant image in order to enhance the beautiful colors of the Bluebonnets & Indian Paintbrush.