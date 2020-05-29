User Icon
Ennis, Texas, USA by Anjan Bellur

Spring Colours Assignment

Picture Story

The state flower of Texas is the Bluebonnet. During spring, there is a small window of time, typically in April, when these flowers are in full bloom. I drove about 60 miles to the city of Ennis which hosts an annual Bluebonnet festival to capture this image.

After driving around, i found a large open area with a carpet of these flowers. I intentionally softened the focus in order to get a more pleasant image in order to enhance the beautiful colors of the Bluebonnets & Indian Paintbrush.

