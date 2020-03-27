Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a wonderfull and warm day in the fall. I was hiking in the region of Engstlensee. There I found this wunderfull little lake. I was delighted to find this beautiful lake. The dark moor water was the perfect mirror for the mountains around there. It was an incredible scene without wind. It was very difficult to go near enough of the lake, because it's a swampy shore. I never found a such phantastic scene in this region. I was very happy to be there at this wonderfull moment.