Picture Story

I got a rare solo Enchantments Core camping permit and headed up into my favorite place to be in October. Snow free, but hazy on Thursday but the haze left the area by Friday. The trail up is busy from Stuart Lake Trailhead, as you would expect this time of the year. Took me about 5 hours to get into the Core and I camped in one of my favorite areas around the Crystal Lake viewpoint.

This shot is basically the view that originally lured me up into the Enchantments for what ended up being an 18 hour through hike. I know now its better to camp to be there at the right times for sunset and sunrise. I had two mornings to get this view and ended up being happier with the first morning, but its always good to be up in this area in the Fall. I think I timed it right as the snow would begin to appear in a week or two as the larches began dropping their needles.