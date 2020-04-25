User Icon
You are at:»»»Elowah Falls, Multnomah County, Oregon, USA by David DesRochers

Elowah Falls, Multnomah County, Oregon, USA by David DesRochers

Views: 940
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked about one mile in the rain to get the 213-foot high Elowah Falls located in the Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah County, Oregon. To get the smaller waterfall in the foreground, I had to set my tripod in the river just below. The rocks were slippery and it was a challenge staying on me feet. The strong current made it difficult to hold my rig steady and required selecting the best shutter speed that would minimized camera shake and give me the texture I wanted in the moving water.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®