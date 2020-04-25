Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked about one mile in the rain to get the 213-foot high Elowah Falls located in the Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah County, Oregon. To get the smaller waterfall in the foreground, I had to set my tripod in the river just below. The rocks were slippery and it was a challenge staying on me feet. The strong current made it difficult to hold my rig steady and required selecting the best shutter speed that would minimized camera shake and give me the texture I wanted in the moving water.