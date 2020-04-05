User Icon
Ellicott City, Maryland, USA by Daniel Hart

Ellicott City, Maryland, USA by Daniel Hart
Early on in our quarantine, I knew connecting with nature would be critical to managing the daily stressors. This image was taken in Maryland's Patapsco Valley State Park, which is, fortunately, very close to my home. This particular small falls lies on a trail near a Catholic convent, the trail is fittingly called "Backside of Nun's Trail."

The woods have become an increasingly busy place during the quarantine, but I have been able to find quiet trails that many don't realize are real gems. In this area of high density near Baltimore, finding this serene spot all too near, but far enough away was a welcomed blessing in troubled times.

