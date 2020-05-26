All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the view across the narrow lake from my wife's camp. When the lake is calm the rocks and trees form interesting reflections in all seasons. In this case late spring. The lake is situated in the Canadian shield, hence the granite outcrops. In the summer the low shrubs produce great crops of blueberries, sometimes attracting black bears. Overcast light and calm winds made this image possible. The light saturated the colours and produced no distracting highlights. It's a simple shot in many ways. Make sure to bring gear when visiting. Watch the wind. Set up tripod on the camp lawn.