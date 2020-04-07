Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Blackwater Falls State Park is a great little park. Nice trails to hike on. Not to big great for family weekend trips. It has several wonderful waterfalls. One of the best is Elakala Falls it is a short walk from a nice old school lodge. I took this shot just before sunset in a light drizzle. The low light and heavy overcast lent to a calm peaceful tone to the shot. The park is in a relatively remote area. So it is as quiet and peaceful the photo implies. I was there in late October and the fall foliage was starting to come into its peak. There was a nice trail leading up to the falls but it was a slightly tricky climb down to the creek because the path and rocks were slippery from the rain. After maneuvering around the creek bed for a while I took this shot with my tripod in the water and my feet balancing on two wobbly rocks. Hoping that I wouldn't have to walk back to the lodge with wet socks. I spent about an hour shooting the beautiful waterfall. It became one of the highlights of the trip.