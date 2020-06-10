User Icon
El Chalten, Santa Cruz, Argentina by Bernardo Galmarini

Picture Story

The photograph was taken during a trekking walk towards Torre Lagoon (By Torre Massif). There is a moment, where you can move yourself in order to have a hill with a line of trees in one of the sides, that looks great as a foreground for the Cerro Torre massif, behind them. The clouds where quite strange, as there was like a kind of argentinian flag (One white strip, surrounded by two blue ones), which I liked very much. So, I had to use the lens @105mm and after a slight cropping, this is the result.

