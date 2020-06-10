All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The photograph was taken during a trekking walk towards Torre Lagoon (By Torre Massif). There is a moment, where you can move yourself in order to have a hill with a line of trees in one of the sides, that looks great as a foreground for the Cerro Torre massif, behind them. The clouds where quite strange, as there was like a kind of argentinian flag (One white strip, surrounded by two blue ones), which I liked very much. So, I had to use the lens @105mm and after a slight cropping, this is the result.