El Chalten, Santa Cruz, Argentina by Bernardo Galmarini

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The photograph was taken during a trekking walk towards Torre Lagoon (By Torre Massif) during a cloudy spring afternoon. The clouds where quite chaotic that afternoon, and the sun was just behind them, adding the scene a beautiful golden tone, which I found absolutely beautiful. So, I had to use the lens @328mm to get the composition clear and strong. And after a few attempts to the the sun covered enough by the most dense clouds, this is the result.