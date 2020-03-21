Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The iconic Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with me trying to be Ansel Adams for a moment. It was a clear, chilly morning but the best light comes about an hour after sunrise so I didn't have to get up in the pre-dawn hours and trek in the dark to get here. The severe California drought of 2016 allowed me to walk out to a spot that's normally in the middle of the Merced River. Had this been a typical year, I would have not gotten a reflection with the river flowing. Moved around to get some different perspectives but I liked the fact that this one wasn't a total symmetrical reflection of the monolith and the leaves and the curve of the puddle add some foreground interest. I took this photo in early September so while the park was crowded in other areas, I was the only photographer in this location at the time which made for a peaceful respite from the crowds elsewhere.