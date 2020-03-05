Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had the privilege of spending nearly a week at Yosemite in February and drove up to Tunnel View at 4AM in hopes of capturing the Milky Way over Yosemite Valley. Shortly after arriving I realized that the conditions weren't ideal for the shot I had envisioned and I decided to head down to the valley floor for sunrise. I was thrilled to find some intricate and fascinating ice patterns along the edges of the Merced River. I spent well over an hour enjoying the solitude and feeling totally "in the zone".

This particular image captured the golden sunlight reflecting off of El Capitan, juxtaposed with the soft blue skylight. With so many iconic scenes captured over the years at Yosemite, it was really fulfilling to capture a number of intimate and ephemeral images like this one which are uniquely my own.