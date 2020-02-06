Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last summer I was on ferryboat to Mull island on Scotland, the sky was really threatening, but the scenery was incredible with dramatic clouds and blades of light.

The journey took about an hour, I have been all the time of the trip over the ferryboat exased by the spectacle of nature.

Someone was trying to talk to me, but my only attention was on the clouds, the sky and a magnificent lighthouse.