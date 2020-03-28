Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On my trip through to Geirangefjord, the road passes by this stunningly crystal clear lake in the small town of Eidsvatnet. This particular day the conditions were so still, the reflections in the lake looked like a mirror.

The are many similar lakes on the road towards and around this region of Aandalnses and being there in the Summer makes it all the more beautiful. Although, despite looking extremely inviting the water was bone-chillingly cold but at the same time, extremely refreshing.