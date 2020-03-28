User Icon
By

Eidsvatnet, Norway by Joshua Tagicakibau
Views: 1,042


On my trip through to Geirangefjord, the road passes by this stunningly crystal clear lake in the small town of Eidsvatnet. This particular day the conditions were so still, the reflections in the lake looked like a mirror.

The are many similar lakes on the road towards and around this region of Aandalnses and being there in the Summer makes it all the more beautiful. Although, despite looking extremely inviting the water was bone-chillingly cold but at the same time, extremely refreshing.

