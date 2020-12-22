All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a foggy Sunday morning in November, I took an spontaneously tour to a lake near me. It was a fantastic morning that day. The atmosphere was very peaceful and there was nobody around. On my hike around the lake I unfortunately also frightened wild geese that flew away in flocks. A wonderful natural spectacle.

The sun was slowly coming through so that the fog began to lift. The island in the middle of the lake now appeared clearer, and so the moment came for me to take this minimalistic photo.