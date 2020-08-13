User Icon
Econlockhatchee, Florida, USA by Debbie Rubin

Econlockhatchee, Florida, USA by Debbie Rubin
During this pandemic, it has been difficult to travel to distant places. All of the world is forced to find different ways to entertain themselves. I have always loved water and trees, and most things in nature. While wading in a swampy area, I found this beautiful composition which spoke of the natural course of water swirling around trees. It captured my imagination and addressed the gentleness of water in this case. I have photographed waterfalls, storms and this sweet path of swirling waters. This is a perfect example of the varied persona of water. It enabled me to concentrate on the beauty of our world minus all of the unnecessary accoutrements that we have been focused on in the past.

