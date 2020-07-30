User Icon
You are at:»»»Ecola State Park, Oregon Coast, USA by Chris Rusnak
Ecola State Park, Oregon Coast, USA by Chris Rusnak

Ecola State Park, Oregon Coast, USA by Chris Rusnak
Picture Story

My wife and I were traveling from Seattle to Rockaway Beach, Oregon. On our way we detoured for some hiking at Ecola State Park just north of the famous Canon Beach, Oregon. We were looking forward to a nice view at the top of the cliffside looking south along the rugged sea stacks coastline. Needless to say the hike was still beautiful, just in a foggy misty kind of way.

I did not bring my tripod on this hike so this was hand held by bracing my camera against a tree in order to keep it steady not allowing any movement or shake while shooting. It was pretty dark in this forest which is why I had to shoot at a high ISO.

Regardless of fog, rain or sunshine, being in the great outdoors beats any day at the office.

LPM Special Offer

