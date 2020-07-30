All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My wife and I were traveling from Seattle to Rockaway Beach, Oregon. On our way we detoured for some hiking at Ecola State Park just north of the famous Canon Beach, Oregon. We were looking forward to a nice view at the top of the cliffside looking south along the rugged sea stacks coastline. Needless to say the hike was still beautiful, just in a foggy misty kind of way.

I did not bring my tripod on this hike so this was hand held by bracing my camera against a tree in order to keep it steady not allowing any movement or shake while shooting. It was pretty dark in this forest which is why I had to shoot at a high ISO.

Regardless of fog, rain or sunshine, being in the great outdoors beats any day at the office.