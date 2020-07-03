Eastham Landing, Eastham, MA, USA by Robert Weber

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I spend a couple of weeks on Cape Cod eery summer and like to shoot sunsets and sunrises. I took this on a very still early morning at the Eastham Landing. I frequently find the best sunrise light occurs before the sun comes over the horizon so I usually go to my shooting area in the dark and wait for the sun to come up. This picture was shot at 5:35 AM. Processed in Capture One Pro and updated with the current version Pro 20.