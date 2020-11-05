All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Several years ago I travelled to California and headed to the eastern side of the Sierra mountain range to photograph the Fall colors. I had timed the trip perfectly (lucky!) to the peak color that appeared and everywhere I went and everywhere I pointed my camera there was an abundance of yellows, reds and oranges across the landscape. I spent my time between Mono Lake to the North all the way down to Lone Pine in the South, visiting iconic as well as out of the way locations.

This particular image was taken outside of Bishop California. It was midday and I had stopped in Bishop for lunch. Once refueled I headed west in to the mountains. My goal was to find some colorful trees representing the transient quality of nature and juxtapose them against the seemingly timeless quality of granite. I drove slowly along a winding road and when I rounded one corner I glanced up on the hillside and saw exactly what I was looking for. I found a safe place to park and got my camera and tripod. Since I was a ways away from the subject of my image, I chose to put on my longest zoom lens in order to fill the frame with my exact composition and not have to crop anything in post. I spent roughly 20 minutes making small adjustments to different compositions and this is the one I settled on as my favorite.