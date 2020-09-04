All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was staring at google earth looking for portions of the Owens river that looked into the mountains of the Eastern Sierras of California and I decided to try this spot for sunrise the next day. I set up my tripod before sunrise and started shooting. Things started to get interesting 30 minutes after the sunrise when a large storm started to show behind the peaks. I waited for 30 minutes until the sun rised enough to bathe the foreground with light.