Wide Angle Assignment

Eastern Sierra, California, USA by Carlos Cuervo

By on 0 Comments

Eastern Sierra, California, USA by Carlos Cuervo
Views: 1,093

Picture Story

I was staring at google earth looking for portions of the Owens river that looked into the mountains of the Eastern Sierras of California and I decided to try this spot for sunrise the next day. I set up my tripod before sunrise and started shooting. Things started to get interesting 30 minutes after the sunrise when a large storm started to show behind the peaks. I waited for 30 minutes until the sun rised enough to bathe the foreground with light.

LPM Special Offer

