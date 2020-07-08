All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Travelling in the Eastern Sierra above Bishop with friends and on our way down the mountain from Devil's Postpile we came upon this scene at the edge of the forest. We had been making pictures all day since dawn and I was getting pretty tired as I was in the midst of recovering from surgery on both knees. I thought I was done for the day as we were rapidly losing the light, but when I saw these trees I managed to drag myself out of the car one more time for this capture. I am so glad I did as it has been a favorite of mine ever since.