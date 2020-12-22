All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One morning last summer I decided to go down to the local beach and take a few long exposure images. It was a fresh bright morning with a blue sky The tide had just turned and was starting to drop leaving the wet pebbles and wood of the old groyne sparkling in the sunlight.

I set up my Canon EOS R on my tripod near one of the groynes. I set the Canon 24-105mm f/4L and made a test exposures. I knew I would need a Lee Big stopper filter to get the exposure required to smooth the large waves that were crashing on to the beach. I bracketed the exposure to gett the required look.

I hope this image captures the beauty, power and energy of the sea.