Eastbourne, East Sussex, England by Roger Davies

Picture Story

A dark wet winter afternoon may not the most promising time to grab your camera and head to the beach. But that just what I love to get those mean and moody winter images.

It was was low tide and the light was fading fast. The rain had eased for a while and the weak winter sun was trying to break through the dark rain clouds.

After setting up the camera on the tripod I took a couple of test exposures. I decided a Lee Big Stopper filter would help soften the clouds and add to the winter atmosphere. I used the Lee filter Stopper App on my mobile phone as a guide to the exposure increase. After adding the filter and taking and another test exposure an exposure time of 40seconds was decided on. The cool tones effect of the Lee filter was perfect for this wet winter afternoon.