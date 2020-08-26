User Icon
East Sierras, USA by Emmy Denton

Picture Story

Late fall colors with lingering last years snow - reflection taken at a lake in the East Sierras in California just as the sun was rising. The colors in mid October were just beautiful. In that area it’s the end of the fishing season so it’s a wonderful time to visit. I was just mesmerized by the beautiful colors in the reflections just after sunrise. I have a few other photos that also captured the reflections with some grass on the bank. It takes a while to capture something interesting as the wind and other environmental factors changed the image quickly.

