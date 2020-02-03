Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My cohost and I were searching Campobello Island, New Brunswick across the liberty bridge from Lübeck Maine, searching out areas that would be interesting to photograph for the group that we will be leading in the next few days. Campobello Island is an exciting location with fishing villages, lighthouses, rugged shoreline, FDR's childhood home, and bogs.

At the top of the island Is East Quoddy Light, Also Known As Highland Light. It is on a separate island from the coast and, at low tide, can be reached by climbing down ladders and crossing over to the island. However, it would be best if you watched the tides. Otherwise, you can get trapped on the island with the lighthouse.

Well, we were both photographing various scenes, mainly that when we had the group, our job was to encourage and teach them. This day was our day for shooting.

There were rain clouds in the distance, and as they cleared away, a rainbow appeared on the side of the lighthouse. I set up my tripod and started taking images to capture the rainbow before it disappeared. I chose this picture because it showed the lighthouse on the island and the rugged rocks along with the rainbow.

A few items to remember when you visit Campobello Island are you do need your passport, and they are on Atlantic Time, one hour ahead of Eastern Time. The weather can be unpredictable with fog at any time. Also, fill your car before you travel over. Gass is cheaper in Maine. In fact, Islanders travel over for gas.