East of Vatnajokull, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke

Picture Story

The picture was taken during the month of March while I was driving east of the Vatnajokull in Iceland. During the night before we have had heavy snow and the landscape was covered with a fresh carpet of snow. That morning the sky had beautiful winter colors. I noticed a row of electric poles which seemed endless. Because of the snow and the colorful sky I visualized an interesting minimalistic composition with the poles. I drove upto a point where I could make the composition I had in mind. I used a 200mm telephoto lens in order to compress the row of poles and by using a small aperture I succeeded to have sufficient depth of field. The picture was taken with my camera mounted on a tripod.