All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken at the start of autumn during a visit to the Yorkshire Dales. I always love a great waterfall and after days of torrential rain (even whilst we were there!) the waterfall was in full flow.

East Gill Force is a picturesque waterfall in the area of Swaledale near the hamlet of Keld, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, North Yorkshire, England.

There is a nearby car park and its an easy scenic walk down to the waterfalls (there are 4 in total, this is the top waterfall). The waterfalls are accessible all year round and there are lots of other interesting places to visit in the area, such as Crackpot Hall.

The falls are surrounded by deciduous broadleaved woodland and lots of sheep!!

On this image I also used a 10 stop ND filter and a polariser.