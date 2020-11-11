All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I photographed this pond in Eagle River, Alaska at peak fall colors. The intense yellows of birch and aspen mix with the greens of spruce trees. The warm colors of the pond grass belies the cold autumn chill. Unfortunately, fall colors don't last long in Alaska. Every year I run out of time to capture the scenery. Before long, all that will remain of the quickly fading colors will be the memory covered over by a blanket of snow. So, I applied an Orton Effect in post-processing to create a dreamy, soft quality. This look and the reflection mirrors my mood as this transitional season becomes a fleeting Autumn Dream.