A special and wonderful place is the Dzharylhach Lighthouse. No wonder he is considered one of the most important beacons of the Black Sea.

Located in the eastern part of Dzarylgach Island, Kherson region, Skadovsk district. It was built in 1902 and it is worth emphasizing that it has the status of a cultural monument. Height: 24.4 meters, light visibility: up to 14.8 miles.

The metal frame and technical equipment of the lighthouse are made in Paris.

It is sad that this cultural monument is constantly eroded by the sea. In this regard, it is an idea to dismantle the old Jarilgatsky lighthouse because there is no one to keep it. But then we lose one of the interesting historical monuments.

I managed to etch it in memory last summer. The weather made the photo really atmospheric. Such a magical and peaceful dawn on the shores of the Black Sea on Dzharylhach Island.

The perfect morning light played a special role for the photo. Therefore, the lighthouse is presented in all its beauty.

Dzarylgach Island itself is often referred to as the "Ukrainian Maldives". Nature, scenery, the sea - everything is beautiful there. The lighthouse adds special charm and attractiveness to the island. Therefore, from year to year this place is becoming more and more popular with tourists. This is especially true in the summer, when in such fantastic conditions one can fully enjoy the sea vacation.