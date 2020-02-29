Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The first lighthouse in this position was built in 1919 in the form of a skeletal steel tower, which was prefabricated in Sweden. In 1927 it was replaced by a white concrete building with red details, as we see it today. It is located on Dyrhóleay, which means Door Hill Island, which has been an island of its own before joining the mainland of Iceland. Today it is the southernmost point on the Icelandic mainland.

I made this image in early November just around sunrise, thankfully on that particular day, the wind was not too strong, nor did I have the white-out experience again from just a few days earlier.