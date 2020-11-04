All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I've wanted to take a good aspen shot for years, but I was either there at the wrong time, the grove wasn't photogenic, etc. Finally on this trip to Colorado I found the most photogenic grove I'd ever seen-perfectly spaced columns, a similar width, at peak color, trees at both high and low heights. And it was beside the road on the 550! There was nothing but clear blue skies every day I was in Colorado, and this grove faced east, so shooting after the sun had dropped behind the mountain in back of the grove had me there when the light was soft and even. I went to this spot several times, and every shot looked different-that's how photogenic this grove was.