Duntulm, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Andrew Whettam

This is the view across Duntulm Bay in the North West of Skye to the hills of the Outer Hebrides. Last February, I spent a happy week on the Isle of Skye with a group of friends. The weather was decidedly mixed for most of the week, though this resulted in some fantastic lighting conditions at times. We spent a happy afternoon at Duntulm photographing the ruined castle and coastal rock features nearby – this was one of the sunnier afternoons from a weather perspective. On the way down to the shore in front of the castle, I had spotted that the bay on the other side had some potential for minimalist long exposure landscapes – a style that I very much enjoy shooting. As sunset approached, I decided to relocate to the bay to see what I could get. I manged to get several keepers from that session and this shot is one of them.

I wanted to convey the peace and tranquillity of this beautiful scene at sunset. I used the two almost symmetrical foreground features to frame the distant hills of the Isle of Lewis and a 5-minute exposure to smooth out the sea and the sky.

In order to get the exposure I wanted, I used 100 ISO – the lowest ISO my camera offers – together with a 10 stop ND, a medium grad and a polariser filter.