All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

For a number of years, I have admired the work of Joe Cornish and marveled at his closeup images of coastal rocks. His book on the Northumberland coast inspired me to include this location in our itinerary. In North America, coastal rocks are mostly grey or pink granite or tan sandstone. His images were more colorful and included blue tones. So part of my first photography oriented trip to Europe was a visit to Northumberland to photograph the castles there and capture some seascapes of that area.

One morning after photographing a rather somber sunrise near Bamburgh Castle, we headed south to Dunstanburgh Castle. The sky was quite overcast, so I turned my attention to finding interesting rocks to photograph. This rock caught my attention for both the intricate flow of the colors as well as the fact that its color palette spanned the range from blue to yellow and reddish brown. It reminded me of an Impressionist painting.

Because of the overcast, the image required nothing more in Lightroom than setting the black and white points and slightly reducing exposure and saturation from the initial import settings.