Dunseverick Waterfall, Antrim, N Ireland by Derek Smyth

Dunseverick Waterfall, Antrim, N Ireland by Derek Smyth
This waterfall at Dunseverick is a great location to photograph. It's about a two hour drive to get there from my house but is well worth the effort. It's a dramatic coastal waterfall flowing directly into the sea on the North Antrim coast in Northern Ireland.

Usually the sea here is very rough, so you have to be always on your guard. More than once over the years I've been drenched by a freak wave as I've been photographing it.

It was a dull overcast day when I took this photograph, but I think that helped to add some drama to this impressive waterfall. This can be a difficult and dangerous place to photograph. Not only are all the surrounding rocks very slippery but there is always the chance of being caught by a large tidal surge that are common here. The best time to visit this location is probably in the winter. At this time of year there is a good chance of a winter storm to really give large crashing waves breaking on the waterfall and then rolling back into the sea.

