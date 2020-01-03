Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a cloudy day I planned a Sunset shoot. I drove for 3 hours heading to the location at midday to plan my composition properly. When I reach the area, I needed to walk around 3km to reach my spot. It's on the coast line in North-East Cyprus. On the way to my spot there is a small dune near the beach. That day it was rainy in the morning and when I arrived it cleared out but was windy. Apparently (my own analysis of the scene) the Sun dried up the surface of the sand and with the help of the wind it formed the wavy surface but the wet level of the sand stayed in place, I was shocked but amazed to see this and it was obvious for me to stop for couple of snaps of this really breath taking magical formation.