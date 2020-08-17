Duluth, Minnesota, USA by Pamela Walz

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I went to a place called Park Point on Lake Superior, Duluth, Minnesota. USA. It is a peninsula that attracts migrating birds. I arrived shortly after sunrise when there still wasn't enough light to photograph birds. I thought that I might find some logs on the shore and take long exposure photos. The sun was peeking through the clouds as I was looking at a log with a hole in it. I had an idea to lie on my stomach and position a wide-angle lens close to the hole to get a sunburst effect. I never expected to see the small circles of bokeh around the sunburst.