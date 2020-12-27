All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We arrived at Dubrovnik a bit late in the evening. And although we had reserved a place along the hill slope that gave a good view of the city, it was pouring down heavily that evening and we could barely step out. So, the sight of the famous walled city had to wait for one night.

It was very early in the morning when I woke up to shoot the historic city, hoping to catch the first rays of sun as they fell on the city. But the clouds from the previous night had not really gone away. Typically, Dubrovnik has a very pastel look like any other historic Adriatic cities. But then, there was a thick presence of cloud overhead. So, even as the sun rose above the clouds that morning to light up the scene below, it was not a golden hue as I expected but a very sweet and smooth tint of blue throughout. And the thick clouds somehow melted over the seas, blurring the horizon completely, giving the illusion of an island city - like Atlantis - marooned in the middle of nowhere. A different view from what I had anticipated but nonetheless, it was a really nice experience to see this scene evolve from the darkness!