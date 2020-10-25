Drumheller, Alberta, Canada by Larry Day

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The diversity in Alberta is amazing, from the Canadian Rockies to the Drumheller badlands there is much to shoot. Alberta has five National Parks , many species of animals of all sorts to occupy the most avid photographer. I captured this shot one cool September morning not long after sunrise. I had not been to Drumheller in many years and was still excited to drive in the land of the Dinosaurs. I was not disappointed as this area still offers the ability to amaze.