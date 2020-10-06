User Icon
You are at:»»»Drop, Gaimersheim, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink
Macro & Close up Assignment

Drop, Gaimersheim, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink

By on 0 Comments

Drop, Gaimersheim, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink
Views: 608

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a rainy day, the drop of water settled on a leaf. The lighting for this photo could not have been any better! Not only was the sunshine coming from the right angle, but the remaining clouds filtered the light in just the right way.

The water droplet has been absorbed with a 5 x magnification. Especially well you can see the structure of the leaf through the water drop. Canon 5D Mark III ans Lens Laowa 25 mm 2,5 x 5 F/2.8

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®