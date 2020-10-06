All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a rainy day, the drop of water settled on a leaf. The lighting for this photo could not have been any better! Not only was the sunshine coming from the right angle, but the remaining clouds filtered the light in just the right way.

The water droplet has been absorbed with a 5 x magnification. Especially well you can see the structure of the leaf through the water drop. Canon 5D Mark III ans Lens Laowa 25 mm 2,5 x 5 F/2.8