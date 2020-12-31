Driggs, Idaho, USA by Angie Harris

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo on a trip to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. We stayed in a town in Idaho called Driggs and drove to the Tetons a couple of days and then visited Yellowstone on the other days we had during our vacation. On our drive back from Yellowstone to where we were staying in Driggs, Idaho, the sun was setting and we were driving through a very rural area and I noticed this grass and though it would look cool silhouetted against the evening sky. So we stopped on the side of the road and I took this photo. It is one of my favorite photos from our trip. We visited in the later summer and the days were warm, but the nights got chilly, but I think this was a really nice time of year to visit.