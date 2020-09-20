All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On the black rock beaches of Florida lies the remains of hundreds of fallen trees and branches creating a mysterious and post apocalyptic ambiance. The approach to this place itself is kind of thrilling if you plan for a sunrise. Walking solo through the dense foliage all the while hearing the sound of waves crashing on the shore. One thing you need to keep in mind while approaching this driftwood beaches are the tides. High tides make it pretty useless from a photographers perspective because you have barely any place on the beach to stand on. Best time is the transition between high and low as that produces the most dynamic waves and Also help get that extra layer of textures for your images.

This image was taken on misty winter morning. The irony of this image is that I was able to create it because I had to search for innovative compositions once I realized I had forgotten my tripod. The patterns of the fallen trees is what attracted my attention and led me into trying to visualize a frame.