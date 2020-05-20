All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Since the stay-at-home order, I have been photographing nature in my Washington, DC neighborhood during walks I have taken. I have used the time to practice more on my macro and flower work. I spotted this Dracula’s Kiss Iris on one of those walks. After speaking with my neighbor, I went back a few days later to photograph several of the flowers in her yard during the early morning light. The struggle during all of this has not been the virus or having to stay at home except for essential things such as exercising, it has been the wind. I do believe this has been the windiest year on top of all the other stuff we are experiencing. To combat the wind, I used a high ISO and waited for the wind to die down as much as possible. The morning sun was perfect for illuminating just parts of the Iris. I usually photograph intimate landscapes. I guess macro is as intimate as you can get. Now, I get neighbors telling me about their flowers so I can photograph them.

The one good thing about being on lock down, it has given me the chance to really concentrate on photographing something I have had a hard time with. Flower photography has never been easy for me. I have found it difficult to create captivating and pleasing images. I am grateful for this time to be able to practice. With each creation I have been getting better or at least more comfortable with flower and macro photography. I guess it is up to others if they are pleasing.