Another in my lighthouse series - this time depicting the low lighthouse at Dovercourt in Essex. Despite no longer being in use, it has stood there in the sea since 1863. It could easily be a lander from a spacecraft in the minds-eye of a child and for that I love it.

On this occasion as so many in the troubled life of a landscape photographer, the sky refused to colour as the sunset. However, there is just enough marbling in the clouds to complement the simplicity of the rest of the image - you don’t always get what you want, but perhaps in this instance what I did get made for a better picture.