Dovercourt Lighthouse, Harwich, England by Gary Gough

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I chose to photograph Dovercourt Lighthouse because it was a great subject for my latest Youtube video entitled, fine-art photography. I wanted a real minimalistic feel to the image, a picture without any distractions. Flattening the sea with a 4-minute exposure and removing the horizon seemed to do the trick nicely.

I also wanted to create something a little different from the norm too. I now feel I can call it Fine-Art!

Dovercourt Lighthouse sits on the east side of the country and a four-hour drive from my house. I had to drive through the night so I could be there to capture it at first light. The sunrise conditions were great but I knew it could have been better. I decided to hang around all day just so I could reshoot the lighthouse during sunset too. As it happens, it turned out to be a great call. Whilst the sunrise images were nice, the photograph I captured at sunset was by far my favourite of the day.

As a Professional Landscape Photographer, I create quite a lot of Fine-Art imagery. I know it's not to everyone's liking but for me, it's a way of expressing myself.