Picture Story

It was a cold fall morning here in New York. All the color where saturated and already started to disappear so I decided to go out and try something new, later I came out with a beautiful ICM picture of a forest that normally I would ignore for photography, and that is the message behind the picture there is always something new to try and new compositions to be discover even in the most "boring" places, we just have to look out of the box.