My first visit to Elakala Falls was back in 2017. To my disappointment, heavy rains swelled the stream so much, that raging water filled the entire base of the waterfall. This time I arrived when the flow was not that generous and I managed to get close to the pools of swirling foam. The high sun cast its bright light on the thin water spray, floating in the air from the vertical cascades in the distance. It was amazing to stay there and see glowing sparks slowly floating in the air by my eyes. I set up my camera to capture all that I found there: a foam, shaped like a fantastic ocean beast, the glowing mist and the waterfall itself.