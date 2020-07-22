All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Gondwana Rainforests of eastern Australia are some of the oldest rainforests on earth. On a recent visit home to Australia I finally got the chance to explore the Dorrigo National Park. I must have been walking in the mist and rain for 2-3 hours before I spotted this particular composition. I find that to be the case generally with photography in the forest; either the composition finds you or you get really lucky with the light and the picture takes itself.