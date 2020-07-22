User Icon
Dorrigo National Park, NSW, Australia by Huw Ashhurst-Smith

Dorrigo National Park, NSW, Australia by Huw Ashhurst-Smith
The Gondwana Rainforests of eastern Australia are some of the oldest rainforests on earth. On a recent visit home to Australia I finally got the chance to explore the Dorrigo National Park. I must have been walking in the mist and rain for 2-3 hours before I spotted this particular composition. I find that to be the case generally with photography in the forest; either the composition finds you or you get really lucky with the light and the picture takes itself.

