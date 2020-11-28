All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite places to travel is Door County, Wisconsin. Door County is beautiful any season of the year, but it is especially vibrant during autumn. The county is located on a peninsula surrounded by Lake Michigan. The lake provides many great venues at which to take photos. This photo was taken at a county park called Cave Point. I love to go to this park to watch the sunrise over the Lake Michigan. At Cave Point, the soft morning sun lights up these cliffs along the shoreline. Any time of year, I pretty much have the park to myself which makes it even more special.

The autumn colors in Door County are different every year. The vibrancy and strength of colors vary depending on many factors, including how much rain they have gotten, the temperatures and the sunlight The length of the autumn color season depends upon the temperatures staying above freezing and strong winds not blowing the leaves off the trees. It can be very difficult to know when the colors will be at their peak and for how long. The weather can be very unpredictable. For example, this year in Minnesota just days before the peak color was expected (mid October), we got over five inches of snow. The snow came with strong winds causing many of the beautiful colored leaves to blow off the trees.

This photo was taken after a wet spring and a sunny cool (but not too cool) autumn. When all the right weather conditions come together, the autumn color can be vibrant as reflected in this photo.