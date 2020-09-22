All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a capture from an autumn day in November a few years ago. I was hiking through Donau Auen National Park, a riparian forest along the Danube east of Vienna. After I had taken quite a number of photographs in the afternoon under bright sky, I was heading back to my car. Just about ten minutes after sunset there appeared an appealing glow in the sky that came together with an interesting color cast under the canopy. I could not resist to take this very last shot of the day. Due to the complex structures in the forest, I entitled it "Autumn Chaos" in my print portfolio.