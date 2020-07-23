All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn is my favorite season for visiting Donau Auen National Park in Lower Austria. It is an extensive riparian forest along the river Danube east of Vienna. I especially appreciate the very last signs of color in the foliage as shown in this image. It was taken on a day in November some years ago. The almost bare trees show their structure given my the branches and delicate twigs at their best during this time in my opinion, accompanied by the subtle pattern of the leaves.