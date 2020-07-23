User Icon
Forest Assignment

Donau Auen National Park, Austria by Peter Richter

By on 0 Comments

Views: 623

Picture Story

Autumn is my favorite season for visiting Donau Auen National Park in Lower Austria. It is an extensive riparian forest along the river Danube east of Vienna. I especially appreciate the very last signs of color in the foliage as shown in this image. It was taken on a day in November some years ago. The almost bare trees show their structure given my the branches and delicate twigs at their best during this time in my opinion, accompanied by the subtle pattern of the leaves.

LPM Special Offer

